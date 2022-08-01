Fire has destroyed several property at CMB, Abuja market in Accra.

The inferno ravaged the market on the dawn of Sunday, July 31.

A fire officer, who is yet to be identified, reportedly suffered an injury and was rushed in an ambulance to the Police Hospital.

Photo Credit: GNFS Facebook page.

The Ghana National Fire Service in a statement, attributed the situation to the hazardous nature of the contents at the fire scene.

Photo Credit: GNFS Facebook page.

An unknown boiling substance, the statement indicated, hindered the men from advancing to the fire scene.

However, three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to douse the fire.

Photo Credit: GNFS Facebook page.

This follows a fire outbreak at the Mile 7 market on Saturday dawn.

Attached below is a video of the incident: