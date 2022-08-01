A Toyota Corolla with registration number AW 5256-21 has been involved in an accident on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus.

Reports indicate the accident occurred on Saturday night on the Brunei hostel road.

It led to the injury of three persons believed to be students who were rushed to the KNUST hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was reckless, crashed into the road pillars on the stretch and somersaulted before landing on a gutter on its roof.

