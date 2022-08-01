Professor Takyiwaa Manuh has been appointed by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) as a Senior Fellow, effective August 1, 2022.

Prof. Manuh is an Emerita Professor of African Studies at the University of Ghana. She previously served as Director at the Social Development Policy Division of the United Nations Economic

Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Professor of African Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, where she was also Director of the Institute of African Studies between 2002 and 2009.

Educated at Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast, Professor Manuh holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in law from the University of Ghana, Legon, and the University of Dar es Salaam,

Tanzania, respectively, and a PhD in Anthropology from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA.

Her research interests are in African development, women’s rights and empowerment, contemporary African migrations, and African higher-education systems. She has also published widely in those areas, including; Gender and Women’s Rights and Empowerment in Ghana and

Africa; Globalization and Care: Changes in the Cultures of Survival and Care in Ghana (2002- 2011); Contemporary Ghanaian Migrations (2002-2017); and Higher Education in Ghana and Africa (2000-2014).

Prof. Manuh is a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and has received several awards and recognitions, including the University of Ghana’s Meritorious Service Award in 2007,

Ghana’s Order of the Volta (Officer Class) in 2008, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Sussex, UK, in 2015.

A press release by the CDD-Ghana’s Executive Director, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, announcing Professor Manuh’s appointment, thanked her for her continued willingness to place her vast and diverse knowledge and experience at the service of Ghana and Ghanaian civil society through her new role at CDDGhana.

“CDD-Ghana is very pleased to have Prof. Manuh on board as a Senior Fellow. She has been a friend of the Center and a resourceful supporter of our programs and activities over the years.

Having her now as a senior colleague and member of our team allows us the exceptional privilege of benefitting on a more or less daily basis from her sharp intellect and rich experience as well as her infectious energy and civic spirit and commitment.” he said.

The position of Senior Fellow at CDD-Ghana is offered to a person who has had a distinguished career in public service, academia, professional practice, or the private sector and shares in the values, vision, and mission of the Center. With the appointment of Professor Takyiwaa Manuh,

CDD-Ghana now has two Senior Fellows. The other Senior Fellow, who has served in that role for over a decade, is Ambassador Francis Tsegah, a retired career diplomat, lawyer, and former Ambassador of Ghana to Spain.