The Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has said her father, late former President Jerry Rawlings would have challenged all the Minority MPs to swear on Antoa.

This was while she was expressing her disappointment over the outcome of the secret ballot on President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees last Friday.

“On Friday night, I felt this deep pain that maybe it was perhaps better that he [JJ Rawlings] was not alive to witness what had happened to the NDC. But then again, I thought perhaps had he been alive he would probably have challenged all of us to go and swear on Antoa or dared us to take a lie-detector test!”

To Dr Agyemang-Rawlings, the outcome of the voting is shocking, disappointing and could not fathom why they will break the directive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership.

Taking to Facebook, the lawmaker stated any MP who disagreed with a position of the party and leadership should have had the courage of their convictions and speak up.

It is, therefore, cowardice and treachery to hide within the collective to pursue your individual parochial agenda.

Alas! She noted the Founder is no longer with them, “but we have come too far to destroy our own legacy! We must course correct, immediately!

“We need to return to the values and principles on which this party was built including honesty, accountability, integrity, discipline and commitment to our nation, Ghana,” she fumed in a Facebook post.

She added: “As I’ve enquired about the possible reasons for what happened, I’ve concluded that we are looking at a situation of different interests converging in a single outcome. So, what is the solution to this wicked problem?”

Meanwhile, some high-ranking NDC members including former President John Mahama, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, General Secretary; Fiifi Kwetey among others have condemned the MPs for betraying the interest of the party and Ghanaians at large.

