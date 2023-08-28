Two prominent figures of the Kumawood film industry, Lilwin and Kwaku Manu, have finally buried the hatchet after years of rivalry.

The longstanding feud over who dominates the Kumawood industry between the duo has been a topic of discussion in the entertainment circles for quite some time.

However, their recent encounter at the premiere of Lilwin’s comic series, “Mr President,” marked a significant turning point in their relationship

Kwaku Manu was an unexpected guest at the premiere event held in Kumasi, where Lilwin’s latest project was being unveiled.

Behind the scenes, the two actors, along with Lilwin’s wife, shared an intimate moment that was nothing short of heartwarming.

Their laughter and jovial interaction were captured on camera, leaving onlookers amazed.

Lilwin also took the opportunity to promote Kwaku Manu’s upcoming series, “Who’s Your Guy,” encouraging all movie enthusiasts to watch it.

Watch video below: