In a significant legal development, the Accra High Court has dismissed the case brought against the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), allowing the long-delayed elections to proceed.

The court ruling also included an award of GHC 10,000.00 in damages against the plaintiffs, Doe Nyamadi and Fred Van Dyk.

The case revolved around an interlocutory injunction that had prevented the scheduled MUSIGA elections on August 8, 2023.

The plaintiffs, both members of the union, cited the lack of rendered accounts from previous years as the basis for their legal action.

The defendants included MUSIGA itself, former MUSIGA President Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, and the Electoral Commission of Ghana, which was responsible for organizing the elections.

His Lordship Charles Gyamfi Danquah, presiding over the case, delivered a ruling that not only struck down the motion for injunction but also dismissed the substantive case.

The court further ruled in favour of the defendants, awarding damages of GHC 10,000.00 against the plaintiffs.

This decision marked a turning point in the prolonged dispute that had hindered the union’s electoral process for several years.

This legal battle was the latest in a series of litigations that had caused multiple delays in the MUSIGA elections, which should have taken place as early as 2020. With the court case now resolved, the Musicians Union of Ghana is finally poised to hold its elections and proceed with its much-awaited biennial conference. The last conference was held in Cape Coast in 2018.

As the dust settles on this courtroom drama, all eyes are now on MUSIGA’s upcoming elections and the renewed prospects for the Ghanaian music community.

