Mohammed Kudus has revealed that the influence of fellow countryman Andre Ayew played a significant role in his decision to join West Ham United.

The 23-year-old was unveiled on a five-year deal with an option for a sixth year in a deal worth €44.5 million.

After completing his move, Kudus expressed his excitement to join the ranks of West Ham and cited Ayew’s positive remarks about the club as a driving force behind his choice.

“Ayew has been speaking highly of West Ham,” the former Right to Dream Academy youngster said.

He explained that Ayew’s experiences with the club and his endorsement of West Ham resonated with him when the opportunity to join the team arose. The young midfielder happily accepted the offer, eager to contribute his skills to the Premier League side.

The Ghana midfielder becomes the third player from his country to don the West Ham jersey, following in the footsteps of John Paintsil and Ayew himself.

Kudus expressed his delight at inheriting the number 14 shirt, previously worn by Paintsil, stating, “That’s great [that I picked the same shirt number as John Paintsil].”

Ayew, who spent two years at West Ham, has been a key figure in Kudus’ decision-making process. Despite facing challenges like injuries, Ayew’s positive regard for the club left a lasting impression on Kudus.

Ayew scored nine goals in 43 games during his time with the Hammers, and his admiration for the club has evidently extended beyond his playing days.

Kudus is no stranger to the limelight, having enjoyed a successful spell at Ajax in the Netherlands. His impressive performance last season, where he netted 18 goals across various competitions, including four in the UEFA Champions League group stage, has only fueled the anticipation surrounding his move to West Ham.

