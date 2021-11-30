A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has jumped to the defense of the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Wusu, after he counted himself as part of Members of Parliament present to make the Majority in the House for the budget approval.

The Minority, at a press conference post the approval of the budget, criticised the First Deputy Speaker for his actions on parliamentary sittings on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

But taking to social media, Mr Otchere-Darko justified the actions of the Speaker, denying that he participated in the voting process.

“No, Minority Leader, the Deputy Speaker today did not vote. He was only counted as present in the House in his capacity as MP for Bekwai and he did not vote and needn’t vote because once half of members are present only the majority of that number needed to vote “aye!” he said in a tweet on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Parliament on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 reconvened in what promised to be a showdown between the Majority and Minority over their disagreements on whether or not the budget statement had been rejected.

However, the Minority failed to show up for unexplained reasons leaving the Majority MPs to overturn the rejection of the budget.