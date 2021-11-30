A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has revealed that for four years, he never took salary as an employee of the State.

According to him, the decision was borne out of his willingness to serve his country.

He stated his motivation was also because God had done and still doing wonders in his life and therefore the money was not his aim.

“When I look back, I saw that God had done a lot for me. I was the Governor and then became the Finance Minister and so I told myself this is what I will do to thank God. I only needed prayers and sacrifice and God helped me within those four years as a Finance Minister,” he said.

Dr Duffuor, who made this known on Asempa FM’ Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, said he even did not take his ex-gratia after his tenure of service.

“I never took my salary for four years as a Finance Minister. After serving the nation, I didn’t even take my ex-gratia and there are records to show. I stayed at my own house and rejected the government’s house and cars. I was the one who paid my phone bills and everything.

“I came to serve Ghana for free and didn’t take anything from the State,” he said.

To him, the work of a Finance Minister is a difficult and delicate one and therefore it was always his prayer to work without problems.

