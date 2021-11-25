A supporter of former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Dela Coffie, believes that some elements in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are obstructing him due to his yet-to-be-announced presidential bid.

A statement, issued by Dela Coffie on Thursday, November 25, accused persons close to former President John Dramani Mahama of orchestrating this hindrance.

“Dr Duffuor is officially not in any contest and yet his public appearances are causing fear and panic among the followers of Mahama.

“These guys appear convinced of Dr Duffuor’s value in their own commentaries but they are not smart enough to realise that the whole uniBank saga was a political witch-hunt which is not even flying in the court of law.

“That leads to the threshold question of why these Mahama henchmen are so coy and reticent about a man armed with just good intentions and have answers capable of remedying a damnable NDC that has almost lost its bearing under Mahama?

“Again, what makes them think they can take down a man whose credentials are as tall as a giant? I mean, in comparative terms, can JM’s credentials measure up to that of Dr Duffuor? Regarding the state of NDC, how can the opposition to Duffuor say he is too old and can’t win when a young and agile Mahama has lost two general elections?”

