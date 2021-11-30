The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has filed for a stay of execution and for an order setting aside a bench warrant issued by the Kaneshie District Court for his arrest.

On Monday, November 29, 2021, the court ordered that the MP be arrested after he failed to show up for the third consecutive time since sittings on the case began.

This was also beside the fact that the MP had escaped arrest from the police for long, with a very recent case being when the MP had to be whisked away from a church in his constituency on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

This was after it was rumoured that some plain-clothed policemen were spotted at the church purportedly to effect his arrest.

The court, however, took a decision on Monday, November 29, 2021, where it authorised a warrant for the MP’s arrest following the MP’s absence in court for the third consecutive time.

In a new development, however, it has emerged that Mr Sosu had already applied for a stay of execution in the same court ahead of Monday’s hearing.

According to a release from the office of the MP, it explained that the court was aware of all the reasons for which he was not present in court.

“That I was unable to be in court on previous occasions because I was out of the jurisdiction and upon my return, there has not been any official communication from Parliament of any such service of Criminal summons on me,” he said.

