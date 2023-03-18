The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has predicted flash floods to occur in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and some other areas across the country during the April to June period.

According to GMet’s 2023 seasonal forecast, the flash floods may lead to some roads becoming unmotorable.

“The total cumulative rainfall amount for March April May (MAM) both in time and space will be near normal to above normal at the eastern coast of the country, South Western parts of the country towards the north-western parts of the country will experience normal to below normal rains and the extreme North Eastern parts of the country will experience below normal to near normal rains,” GMet said in a statement.

The statement said the rest of the country will experience near normal rains, adding that March, April, May, and June is the major rainfall season for the south of the country (8°N and below).

“At the peak of the MAM/AMJ season, there is a high probability of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning which could lead to flooding and damage to structures. There is also a high probability of experiencing relatively short to normal dry spells at the beginning and towards the end of the season.

“Places such as along the coast and its inland areas are likely to have some surplus rainfall, albeit not so significant from the normal rainfall. The western parts of the country will also experience some deficit rainfall amounts for the MAM and AMJ seasons.”

Road users are, thus, advised to be mindful when plying roads and refrain from driving through floodwaters.

“Light aircrafts are advised to take utmost care and avoid flying through deep convective clouds that are associated with severe turbulence and lightning, especially in the afternoon hours. Motorists should be mindful of fallen trees and objects on roads during or after a storm.”