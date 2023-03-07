The Ghana Meteorological Agency on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 issued a weather update explaining why parts of the country was expected to experience heavy rains.
The storm alert read: “Southeastern Ghana has been engulfed by a rain bearing cloud. This is producing rain of varying intensity within the Volta Region.”
It continued: “Areas within the Greater Accra and Eastern will be affected before drifting to the Central, Western and parts of the Ashanti Region.”
See post on Twitter:
