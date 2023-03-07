The leadership of Ghana Apostolic Movement have met Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, over his crusade against the National Cathedral.

The men of God led by Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and Bishop Lawrence Tetteh offered a comprehensive briefing on matters relating to the “National” Cathedral Scandal on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Mr Ablakwa shared the meeting on his Facebook wall and said “the deliberations were extensive, transparent and frank in the best interest of our dear nation and our Lord’s Kingdom.”

They later offered special prayers for the MP seeking “for the Lord’s fortification in the pursuit of what they described as my exemplary parliamentary oversight.”

