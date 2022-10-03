The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the John Mahama-led administration completed 46 E-Block projects.

This is in contrast to the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) claim that the Mahama administration completed 29.

According to the NDC, the Education Ministry’s handing-over note states it clearly.

“The handing-over notes of the former Minister of Education under the NDC/Mahama government, the venerable Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang bears out this fact.”

The main opposition party in the country added that all these projects were properly furnished.

The part sail all these facilities were inspected by the President, the chiefs, community leaders and the media during the commissioning.

“Interestingly, the first Minister of Education of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, Mathew Opoku-Prempeh is on public record to have said in 2017 that the NDC/Mahama government completed 46 Community Day Senior High Schools. This was widely reported by the media. The internet never forgets.

“Post-facto this public admission by their own Minister of Education, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government in a futile effort to distort the superior record of the NDC/Mahama government deceptively reclassified some completed E-Block projects as uncompleted, thereby reducing the total number to 29.

This so-called reclassification was largely done on the contrived and flimsy grounds that some of the 46 completed E-blocks had no furniture even though the physical structures had been fully completed.”

The party attached a list of Community Day Senior High Schools that were completed and/or commissioned by former President John Mahama before exiting the office.

Find the list below:

1. Seventh Day CDSHS- Abease, Pru West

2. Dermaa CDSHS- Dermaa, Tano South

3. Lambusie CDSH- Lambussie District

4. Nchumuru CDSHS- Krachi

Nchumuru

5. Maame Krobo CDSHS- Kwahu, Afram Plains South

6. Kwabenya CDSHS- Ga East

7. Atta Mills CDSHS- Ekumfi Otuam

8. Nkwanta CDSHS- Nkwanta

9. Nyanoakwaboah CDSHS- Upper West Akyim, Adeiso

10. Adobewora CDSHS- Atwima Mponua

11. Adugyama CDSHS- Ahafo-Ano South

12. Bamiankor CDSHS- Bamiankor, Nzema East District

13. Nsawora Adumafa CDSHS- Sefwi Akontonbra

14. Takorase CDSHS- Akwatia, Denkyembour District

15. Frafraha CDSHS- Madina, Accra

16. Katamanso CDSHS- Kpone Katamanso, Accra

17. Volo Community Day- North Tongu

18. Loggu CDSHS- Wa East

19. Zulugu CDSHS- Binduri

20. Daboya CDSHS- Daboya

21. Wapuli CDSHS-Saboba

22. New Longoro-Kintampo

23. Asuosu CDSHS- Offinso North

24. Agric Nzema CDSHS- Kumasi Metropolis

25. Kwamekrom CDSHS- Oti

26. Diaso CDSHS- Upper Denkyira West

27. Kyekyewere CDSHS-Upper Denkyira East

28. Moree CDSHS- Abura Asebu Kwamankese

29. Namanwora CDSHS- Agona East

30. Sankor CDSHS- Ahanta West

31. Awutu Bawjiase CDSHS- Awutu Senya West

32. Awutu Ofaakor CDSHS- Awutu Senya East

33. Anum Apapam CDSHS- Ayensuano

34.Avenorfeme CDSHS- Akatsi South

35. Fodoa Nkwanta CDSHS-Kwahu West

36. Mem Chemfre CDSHS- Kwahu, Afram Plains North

37. Yabram CDSHS- Dambai

38. Krobo CDSHS- Techiman North

39. Agona Fankobaa CDSHS- Agona West

40. Gyaman CDSHS- Gomoa Gyaman

41. Enyanmaim CDSHS- Ajumako Enyan Essiam

42. Kanjaga CDSHS- Builsa South

43. Pakoso CDSHS- Asokore Mampong

44. Gambigo CDSHS- Zuarungu, Bolga East

45. New Longoro CDSHS- Kintampo North

46. Kwamekrom CDSHS- Biakoye District