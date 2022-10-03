The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the John Mahama-led administration completed 46 E-Block projects.
This is in contrast to the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) claim that the Mahama administration completed 29.
According to the NDC, the Education Ministry’s handing-over note states it clearly.
“The handing-over notes of the former Minister of Education under the NDC/Mahama government, the venerable Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang bears out this fact.”
The main opposition party in the country added that all these projects were properly furnished.
“Interestingly, the first Minister of Education of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, Mathew Opoku-Prempeh is on public record to have said in 2017 that the NDC/Mahama government completed 46 Community Day Senior High Schools. This was widely reported by the media. The internet never forgets.
“Post-facto this public admission by their own Minister of Education, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government in a futile effort to distort the superior record of the NDC/Mahama government deceptively reclassified some completed E-Block projects as uncompleted, thereby reducing the total number to 29.
This so-called reclassification was largely done on the contrived and flimsy grounds that some of the 46 completed E-blocks had no furniture even though the physical structures had been fully completed.”
The party attached a list of Community Day Senior High Schools that were completed and/or commissioned by former President John Mahama before exiting the office.
Find the list below:
1. Seventh Day CDSHS- Abease, Pru West
2. Dermaa CDSHS- Dermaa, Tano South
3. Lambusie CDSH- Lambussie District
4. Nchumuru CDSHS- Krachi
Nchumuru
5. Maame Krobo CDSHS- Kwahu, Afram Plains South
6. Kwabenya CDSHS- Ga East
7. Atta Mills CDSHS- Ekumfi Otuam
8. Nkwanta CDSHS- Nkwanta
9. Nyanoakwaboah CDSHS- Upper West Akyim, Adeiso
10. Adobewora CDSHS- Atwima Mponua
11. Adugyama CDSHS- Ahafo-Ano South
12. Bamiankor CDSHS- Bamiankor, Nzema East District
13. Nsawora Adumafa CDSHS- Sefwi Akontonbra
14. Takorase CDSHS- Akwatia, Denkyembour District
15. Frafraha CDSHS- Madina, Accra
16. Katamanso CDSHS- Kpone Katamanso, Accra
17. Volo Community Day- North Tongu
18. Loggu CDSHS- Wa East
19. Zulugu CDSHS- Binduri
20. Daboya CDSHS- Daboya
21. Wapuli CDSHS-Saboba
22. New Longoro-Kintampo
23. Asuosu CDSHS- Offinso North
24. Agric Nzema CDSHS- Kumasi Metropolis
25. Kwamekrom CDSHS- Oti
26. Diaso CDSHS- Upper Denkyira West
27. Kyekyewere CDSHS-Upper Denkyira East
28. Moree CDSHS- Abura Asebu Kwamankese
29. Namanwora CDSHS- Agona East
30. Sankor CDSHS- Ahanta West
31. Awutu Bawjiase CDSHS- Awutu Senya West
32. Awutu Ofaakor CDSHS- Awutu Senya East
33. Anum Apapam CDSHS- Ayensuano
34.Avenorfeme CDSHS- Akatsi South
35. Fodoa Nkwanta CDSHS-Kwahu West
36. Mem Chemfre CDSHS- Kwahu, Afram Plains North
37. Yabram CDSHS- Dambai
38. Krobo CDSHS- Techiman North
39. Agona Fankobaa CDSHS- Agona West
40. Gyaman CDSHS- Gomoa Gyaman
41. Enyanmaim CDSHS- Ajumako Enyan Essiam
42. Kanjaga CDSHS- Builsa South
43. Pakoso CDSHS- Asokore Mampong
44. Gambigo CDSHS- Zuarungu, Bolga East
45. New Longoro CDSHS- Kintampo North
46. Kwamekrom CDSHS- Biakoye District