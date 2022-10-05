The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey who is leading day two of a three-month Intensive “Operation Clean Your Frontage” exercise has compelled shop owners, okada riders, lorry park operatives, landlords and other property owners to physically clean their frontages.

The minister’s action is in accordance with the sanitation by-law that requires occupants of properties and spaces to ensure their frontages and surroundings are kept clean at all times.

He warned residents of Avenor, Kaneshie, Abufu and surrounding areas when the joint team from the Regional Coordinating Council, Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMDAs), Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service thronged there to enforce the law of environmental cleanliness.

He however warned the Operations Team that he has not instructed anybody to seize properties of market women but to ensure that their frontages are clean.

He urged the task forces of the assemblies to enforce the law to the letter and spirit.

The exercise which started on Monday, October 3, will end by the end of 2022 for the team to review for further action.

The Minister was accompanied by the Executive Chairman of Zoomlion, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, military commanders and technical directors from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).