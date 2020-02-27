If you have plans of attending Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson’s wedding one day then you may have to start saving money now.

This is because the actress has laid down some rules for her would-be wedding guests.

To the actress, anybody who attends her wedding must do well to bring a gift and not to just come and eat her food or face dire consequences.

The actress in laying down the rules for her prospective guests, threw a subtle jab at people who go to weddings only to eat for free, describing such category of people as misers.

You’ll be bounced at my wedding if you don’t bring a gift. You cant come and eat my jollof for free. This perperh life must stop, Yvonne Nelson wrote on her twitter handle.

