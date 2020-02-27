Popular Nigerian artiste and producer, Don Jazzy has allowed fear to take over his body and soul after passengers of a flight he boarded made physical contact with him.
The Marvin Recordz boss took to twitter after the flight to say that cabin members of the flight went as far as shaking hands, hugging and even landing pecks.
Using an emoji that depicts frustration, the entertainer inquired from the public what safety precautions he needed to take to prevent contracting the deadly virus.
Don Jazzy’s fans on twitter, however, made jokes of the entertainer’s post as depicted in the comments below:
