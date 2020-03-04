Head coach of Ghana Ghana Black Stars, CK Akonnor has said he will not accept any form of indiscipline in his team.

Addressing the media at a Press Conference at the Accra City Hotel to announce his 23-man squad for the AFCON Qualifiers against Sudan on March 27, the Black Stars coach said players will be expected to act as instructed.

The 45-year-old said: “One thing that I can assure you is an offensive-oriented team, a team that will like to pass the ball, move to attack quickly and will be able to create chances.

He added: “I want players who are disciplined, strictly into our tactical play. Players who do things as has been discussed within the domain of the team.”

Akonnnor also said the team had learnt from past blunders hence was on a mission to ignite change of players’ attitude in the Black Stars.

“One of the things I want to do is change the attitude of the players, there are things that we’ve done in the past and it doesn’t look right but my philosophy is going to be and offensive-oriented team”.

He confirmed that there will be no change of captaincy as Andre Ayew will still lead the team.

