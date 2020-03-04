Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] President, Kwabena Yeboah has reiterated that the services of Kevin Prince Boateng is not needed at Black Stars.

The 32-year-old has been out of the senior national team since 2014.

Boateng was thrown out of the Black Stars camp after using unprintable words against Kwesi Appiah during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Many have crusaded for Boateng’s return following his return to play actively.

Addressing the media on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations call up, head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor revealed that he had spoken to the former Portsmouth forward but he is not ready to play for the country.

“I have spoken to Kevin Prince Boateng but he is not ready to play,” he said.

Wading into the conversation, the ace broadcaster said the 2017 DFB Pokal winner is not needed in the national team anymore.

“What is Kevin Prince Boateng coming to do for Black Stars again,” he asked.

“This is a player who demonstrated that he is not ready to play for the country so why now?

“We need players who are dedicated to play and win trophies,” he added.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 and will fly to Onduman in three days time for the return encounter.