Ghana striker, David Accam has survived a major tornado that has swept through Nashville, Tennessee in the United States of America, where the player resides.

Reports have emerged that nine people have lost their lives and numerous homes have been destroyed by the tornado.

The Nashville Soccer Club winger tweeted a video of his apartment in a mess after the tornado had passed.

The 27-year-old described the event as the “craziest night ever” but and thanked God he “survived”.

Craziest night ever. Thank God we survive it🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oh4qu6htYT — king David Accam (@iamdavidaccam) March 3, 2020

Accam moved from Columbus Crew last season to Nashville Soccer Club and played 64 minutes in his team’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer on March 1, 2020.