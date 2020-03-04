Presenter and musician, Sister Derby, has taken her turn to state how far she could go for a $1 million bait.

The African mermaid revealed she would go as far as kissing popular social media braggart, Shatta Bandle, if that is what it will take to make the 1 million fortune.

Deby made the shocking statement in a reply to a tweet by media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, who wanted to know how far people could go for $1 million.

The musician’s response has since sent fans talking with many saying they are disgusted by her love for money.

What will you do FOR $1m? — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 3, 2020

Herr. Sister Debby paa. Wani kum ong? — Akuraase Diplomat (@SirEben_) March 3, 2020

Uno fit — Mr.Nai (@jeffisnai) March 3, 2020