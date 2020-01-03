Award-winning disc jockey DJ Switch has been named among the top 100 child prodigies at the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020 held in India.

In a tweet Friday, 12-year-old DJ Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, spoke about “Repping Ghana and Africa for the Top 100 Global Child Prodigy Awards of The Year 2020.”

The 100 Global Child Prodigy Award is a platform to celebrate Kids Talent and Power in different categories such as Dancing, Music, Arts, Writing, Acting, Modelling, Science, Innovation, Sports, etc.



The award aims to recognise child talents, support them, and provide them with global exposure to achieve their potential.

This is her second award in three months after she won the Best DJ of the Year 2019 in Ghana.

With her latest award, she will be featured in a book that talks about child prodigies in the world.

DJ Switch will also get the honour of meeting eminent leaders in the world and get global exposure together with other awardees.

They will also be a part of other significant international events as influencers.