She’s still his boo.

Swizz Beatz did not mind how up close and personal his wife, Alicia Keys, got with Usher during the latter’s star-studded Super Bowl 2024 halftime performance.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing,” Beatz, 45, wrote on Instagram after several viewers commented on how Usher, 45, hugged Keys, 43, from behind during the Las Vegas set.

“Yall don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” the rapper continued. “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!”

“Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic,” the record producer added, referring to the pair’s “My Boo” duet.

“We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history,” Beatz, born Kasseem Daoud Dean, concluded. He also went on to plug the art exhibit he shares with Keys at the Brooklyn Museum.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2021.Getty Images for Netflix

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life in Miami in October 2022.Getty Images for Haute Living

Several of Beatz’s social media followers joined the DJ in slamming those who thought Keys was getting a little too cozy with the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love Again” singer.

“Ppl don’t know what a performance is anymore. Bruh, smh everything is a joke,” one angry user wrote. “That was the best Super Bowl performance since Michael Jackson but no one speaking about that smh.”

“It’s no different from when u see actors on screen,” a second person explained. “It’s just a performance. It was strategic and it worked, clearly. Lol, the internet running wild with it.”

“This performance was epic and will go down in history as one of the best of not the best halftime show ever,” gushed a third person.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Feb. 06, 2024.Getty Images

The “Girl on Fire” songstress, who married Beatz in 2010, was the first of many special guests at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

They were also joined by Jermaine Dupri, who helped Usher commemorate the 20th anniversary of his hit studio album “Confessions.” H.E.R. joined the group to play a bit of 2004’s “Bad Girl” and Will.i.am surprised the crowd with 2010’s “OMG.”

Usher and Alicia Keys at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.Getty Images

Usher and Alicia Keys performed “My Boo” at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The “Caught Up” crooner culminated his 13-minute performance by bringing pals Lil Jon and Ludacris out for a rousing finale of their hit “Yeah!”

Days before his big show, Usher took a break from rehearsals to open up about the career highlight in an exclusive interview with The Post.

“You know, this has been an amazing year ramping up to this,” he said of his “My Way” Las Vegas residency that finished at the Dolby Live-Park MGM in December after 17 months and 100 shows.