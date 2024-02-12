Usher took the Super Bowl LVIII Half-time Show stage in marvellous fashion on Sunday night and brought out several big-name special guests.

The show took place on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Atlanta native pulled out all the stops for a performance that had social media buzzing.

The 45-year-old performed a medley of hits, including “Caught Up,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” and “Love in This Club,” but the special guests took the show to the next level.

Usher and his dancers performed a routine from his Vegas residency using roller skates

Alicia Keys joined Usher for a rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You” and “My Boo” before Jermaine Dupri arrived to help him out with “Confessions, Pt. II.” The 45-year-old then went into a masterful mix of “Burn” and “U Got It Bad” while H.E.R. and Will.i.am were next to join the party.

Alicia Keys appeared on stage behind a giant red piano and began performing her hit If I Ain’t Got You

Usher closed out the halftime show with Lil Jon and Ludacris joining him for an electrifying performance of their 2001 single “Yeah!.”

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Usher revealed the performance was dedicated to all the Black artists who have inspired him.

“I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists,” he said around the 1-minute mark. “Having to, at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience.”

H.E.R. performed the famous guitar riff from Bad Girl as Usher disappeared for a costume change

“They have to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives, as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I’m coming through the front door with this one.”

He continued, “I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself. So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones — the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night.”

Front row left to right: Ludacris, Usher, Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri

