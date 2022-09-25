The headliners for the 2022 Global Festival, R&B superstars Usher and SZA have arrived in Ghana.

On Friday, videos and pictures of the two musicians went viral on social media as they toured some parts of the Greater Accra region ahead of the Global Citizen Festival held on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, the Ghana Tourism Authority revealed that Usher and SZA visited schools and toured the Chorkor community.

The school, which is an education-focused NGO at Chorkor, is one of Global Citizen’s regional response partners for the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign chosen for the 2022 festival.

The school is engaged in making education and childcare accessible in vulnerable communities.

Usher and SZA were seen engaging some students and authorities of the school, inside and outside the classroom.

Nah but really tho GHANA SLAPS 🇬🇭 🥹 everyone should come here #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/run9G0yqfs — SZA (@sza) September 23, 2022

On Thursday, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, the Festival of Cultures was held to welcome the Global Citizen Festival.

