A total of 12 weeks of fair play, 10 tasks to enhance creativity and over 100 hours of sewing have all come to yet another successful end.

The journey of Ghana’s most educative fashion competition, Adepam Season 2, has been a smooth one for both contestants and audiences.

While the contestants were sweating it out to produce the most enchanting of designs, the audiences, especially fans who graced the Silicon Production house with their presence, also had a feast for their eyes.

The 12-week-long journey has been reduced to some few hours when one contestant will walk away with the tag as winner and ultimate price worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Will history repeat itself or will the show witness the first-ever female winner?

Can the top two female contestants give the top three male finalists a run for their monies?

The finale, happening live at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited offices at Kokomlemle, Accra, will provide the answers.

Audiences have began trooping in to the venue as the night promises to be fun, educative and fashionable one.

Artistes including Sista Afia, Adepam contestants from the maiden season as well as other past contestants of the Big Talent show and Nsoromma will all together set the finale ablaze.

The contestants are also poised to bring out their best for their final lap, which will be the decider on who smiles home with the ultimate prize.

