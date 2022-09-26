Contestant Portia opened the runway for the second task of the finale of the season 2 of Adom TV’s Adepam fashion competition.

She brought in ethical, sustainable and environmentally cautious fashion for her Avant Garde task.

Portia’s outfit was a translation of disposable cups and bottles to preach the need for recycle and cleanliness.

Her last piece for the competition attracted applauses from the judges who commented that she is on the step to greatness.

Check out Portia’s road to the finals

Week 7 is the closet contestant Portia has been to clenching the title as best designer for the week.

She amazed judges during the celebrity edition when she styled gospel musician Piesie Esther with a colourful corset ‘kaba and slit’ outfit.

Though she came second place for the night, her model was full of praise for her while revealing she is in love with Portia’s design.

Adepam Season 2 Week 7 (Portia)

Week 6 also favoured contestant Portia during the freestyling task.

She opted for sequins and fluffy design for a birthday diva.

Her design was not enough to earn her the best designer spot, but it narrowly saved her for tasting eviction.

Contestant Portia played it safe with a one-hand pink gown and an extra purse for Week 3.

She employed the technique of draping and side pleating to create a curvy impression on her model.

The judges were absolutely smitten by her signature sleeves and applauded her for her creativity.

Week 10 saw Portia design a beautiful graduation gown for Big Talent Show contestant Martha.

Her fabric pattern which complemented the complexion of her model was one of the judges’ favourite designs for the night.

