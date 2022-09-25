The curtains of Season 2 of Adom TV’s most entertaining fashion competition, Adepam, cannot be brought down without the evicted contestants bringing in their last gig.

The contestants brought life to the runway organized at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited office with exquisite designs in appreciation of the training they received in their respective weeks.

The seven were axed along the way, paving way for five finalists to battle it out.

Gabby’s model set the pace on the runway with an exhibition of his shimmery black corset gown with a bare back for extra design.

Dzifa got the audiences cheering with her aesthetically pleasing gold and blue gown with a detachable coverup.

Onyameous made a unique two-piece Kaftan for his model which saw the judges cheering him amid clapping.

Richie made a ball gown made from ankara fabric and a green bridal mesh. The look was simple from the top but exaggerative in the tail area.

Vidash stepped up her game with a shiny silver gown with red ensembles and an adornment with beads on the cleavage area.

Patrick’s model rocked an all rounder colourful shirt and shorts with an elaborate sleeve which added a touch of originality and creativity.

Philip made a simple one-hand fitting gown with a cross back design which earned him applause.

MORE: