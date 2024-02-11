Gifty Siame set the stage ablaze with her electrifying performance of Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” on Nsoromma Season 6.

Donning a stylish outfit, Gifty delivered a standout rendition of the song, catching the attention of both the audience and the judges.

Judge MOG was particularly impressed with Gifty’s performance, describing it as excellent.

He applauded her for daring to tackle a song that is not commonly performed, highlighting her courage and talent.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues, viewers can expect more remarkable performances from talented contestants like Gifty Siame.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition remains fierce.

Tune in every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

Gifty Siame’s stellar performance is a testament to the diverse and exceptional talents showcased on the show.