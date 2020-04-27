American singer, Alicia Keys, has outdoored a song in appreciation of frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The song dubbed ‘Good Job’ was debuted at CNN’s Global Town Hall on April 23.

As the world grapples with solutions towards curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, many have been forced into lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

Thousands have also died through infections prompting extension of lockdowns in many countries.

Amid all these, some personnel in the health, security, and other sectors deemed as critical have been risking their lives for the cause.

According to sources, the multiple Grammy Award winners had written the song prior to the pandemic to honor people who had made a difference in her life.

After the virus hit, Keys restructured it to serve as her contribution to encourage the personnel across the globe to press on till the fight is won.