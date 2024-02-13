A 40-year-old prison officer, Lance Corporal Paul Badu has reportedly died after falling sick during the 6th March rehearsal parade in Koforidua.

The deceased asked permission on Thursday February 8, 2024 to seek medical attention at the Prison Clinic.

Lance Corporal Badu was referred to the Koforidua Central Hospital for emergency care but unfortunately passed on Saturday, February 10.

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Koforidua Prisons, DSP Ezekiel Korletey confirmed the death sadden death.

“He left the line on Thursday during the rehearsals. He was examined at the prison clinic, and they quickly rushed him to the Koforidua Central Hospital when they realised his situation wasn’t stable,” the PRO narrated according to report by Accra-based TV3.

DSP Korletey said they are yet to receive an autopsy report.

However, he said they suspect he died as a result of high blood pressure.

The deceased left behind a wife and two children.

