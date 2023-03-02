Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has expressed his displeasure against Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Celebration amid the economic downturn.

According to the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, the current state of the country does not make it favourable to commemorate such an event.

He said this in his tweet on Monday, March 1, 2023.

The actor has since called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to call off the event earmarked to observe the day Ghana gained independence.

He added that calling off the celebrations and marking the day with a televised address from the president will help save money for the country.

“Greetings @NAkufoAddo, respectfully we are in hard times, can you please cancel all state, regional and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual ‘fellow Ghanaians’ broadcast on TV. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much,” he requested.

Greetings @NAkufoAddo, respectfully we are in hard times, can you please cancel all state, regional and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual “fellow Ghanaians” broadcast on tv. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much. — Farmer John (@johndumelo) March 1, 2023

Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration will commence on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The celebration which would be under the theme: “Our Unity; Our Strength; Our Purpose”, would be honoured by thousands from across the country and the world.

The day is scheduled to be marked with national and regional activities including the main ceremony which will be held in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

President Akufo-Addo together with some dignitaries are also expected to be at the event where he will deliver an address and President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló would grace the parade as the special guest of honor.