Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has asked the government to cancel Independence Day celebration.

According to him, it is a waste of taxpayers’ money because it makes no sense when some students sit on the floor to learn in class over lack of furniture.

He explained that, there are many basic problems that Presidents must fix.

“There are women giving birth on the floor and kids sitting under trees to learn. Does it make sense to you?”

“Even if you have the money you won’t get the bed. A friend of mine went to 7 hospitals… do you know that the bank hospital, it took one person to open it? How are we thinking in his industry? We should stop the nonsense,” he said.

Watch the video below:

MORE: