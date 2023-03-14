Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, has hinted at plans by Ghana to commence lithium mining by 2024.

According to him, the chemical was discovered in parts of Cape Coast in the Central Region during an exploration exercise.

Mr Ayisi revealed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem while speaking about Ghana’s 20 land minerals which he noted contribute a lot of revenue to Ghana’s exports.

The lithium, the CEO explained, as in large quantities.

This comes on the back of an announcement by Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, that a total of four new large-scale mining companies are expected to start operations in Ghana within the next 24 months.

Taking his turn at the weekly Minister’s brief­ing organised by the Ministry of Information last week, Mr Jinapor explained the new mines will comprise three gold mining firms and one lithium mining com­pany.

These companies, he noted, would boost the country’s mining receipts as well as create new employment opportunities for the youth.

He stated the four which include Ahafo North, Azumah Resources, Ewoyaa and Cardinal Resources will be located in the Ahafo, Upper East and West and Central Regions.

Meanwhile, the Commission in January 2018 announced the discovery of Lithium in commercial quantities in the Volta Region.

The then CEO, Kwaku Addai Antwi-Boasiako stated mining activities will start but the commission first wanted to attract investments into the region.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako assured Ghanaians the Minerals Commission will follow due process in issuing licenses to companies to mine the mineral, emphasizing it will consider electronic applications from interested investors to avoid issues of corruption.

Lithium, among the top 10 most expensive minerals in the world can be used for the manufacture of batteries, heat-resistant glass, and ceramics while Lithium stearate is mixed with oils to make all-purpose and high-temperature lubricants.

Lithium hydroxide is used to absorb carbon dioxide in space vehicles and it is alloyed with aluminium, copper, manganese, and cadmium to make high-performance alloys for aircraft.

Lithium metal has the highest specific heat of any solid element and it is sometimes used as battery anode material electrochemical potential).

Lithium-based compounds such as lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) are used as drugs to treat manic-depressive disorders.