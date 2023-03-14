Last year, when composer and vocalist, Afia Owusu-Forfie, shared her mental health struggles as part of the launch of her first virtual album launch, many people, including some close relatives and friends, were surprised as they did not know she had been through such an experience.

Ms Owusu-Forfie, who is known for the work she does with Coder’s Who Travel Inc. and Women Who Code- Accra, opened up about her journey and how God through the Holy Spirit saved her at the brink of death.

In an interview ahead of her second virtual album launch which comes off on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 5pm GMT, she said worshipping God and sharing her journey as testimony is to help empower people, particularly those going through different mental health conditions.

“Not all my family members and close friends even knew what I had suffered until the English Album Launch in November 2022 where I shared a written Psalm to God chronicling the ups and downs of my mental health journey.”

“When I worship God and share this as my testimony, I suddenly have the boldness to talk about it in that light. I am still uncomfortable talking about it on a one-on-one basis especially when family and friends want to know more beyond the testimonies that I give and the songs that I sing,” she explained.

Ms Owusu-Forfie added that she had no regrets opening up although there were some instances when she was worried about “gossips” or “name callings” that might come out of her disclosure, saying, “As long as I count this as my testimony on what the Lord has done for me then I am not doubtful. Most days when I am anchoring myself in God’s word and singing the scriptures, I feel a sense of His peace on this journey.”

Her second Album, “Ngosra No Bubu Nkonnua” a Twi version of “The Anointing Breaks The Yoke” released in November 2022 also has 12 songs.

She explained that although the songs might be described as a translation of the English album, some sounds and composition slightly differ; the message, however, remains the same.

She described the songs as gifts from God, “I say this not to sound over spiritual. I say it because if you had asked me growing up what I would like to do. Being a songwriter and singing songs would not have been on the list. However, in the course of my battle with mental health struggles, I found God to be a joyful singer as His word states in Zephaniah 3:17, “The LORD thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing.”

The virtual event will see her perform “Anka Nyɛ Nyame”, the Twi version of “But God” and a Twi version of the Psalm to God chronicling her mental health journey.

Ms Owusu-Forfie will also give a second speech about “Wrestling Faith” or “Gyidie Mu Aprepreeyɛ” to spotlight how her faith keeps getting tested because of the journey she has embarked on.

There will also be a sermon by a woman preacher, poetry recitals and mental health statistics.

Ahead of the event, she and her team have been preparing rigorously and she is certain that God’s power will be evident.

She expressed gratitude to her team who have worked consistently to make the album a success and continues to contribute in diverse ways.