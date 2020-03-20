Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has shared reasons why he should be voted into power as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He says a vote for him as MP is a vote for hope.

“I am not just concentrating on the people of Ayawaso but some people outside the constituency. There are certain programmes that I have outlined that I am going to start in Ayawaso West. It has to do with schoolchildren and once we are done, we will implement it in other constituencies across the country,” he told JoyNews’ Becky.

According to the aspiring MP, it would not be fair to limit his efforts to his constituency when resources can be useful to other constituencies.

Mr Dumelo, who started his political ambition after a stint in the movie industry, said he can do more to impact the lives of Ghanaians and not just the people of Ayawaso West.

He, however, believes that will be made possible if voted to power as an MP.

He also reiterated to his fans he will not be out of the scene in the movie industry while on duty as an MP.

Mr Dumelo advised citizens to adhere to the precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 like frequent hand washing, using sanitisers and practicing social distancing.