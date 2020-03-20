A Ghanaian, currently receiving treatment at the Ridge Hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus, has talked about the special care given him by nurses and doctors of the Ridge Hospital.

Speaking on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Adom FM, the man, who identified himself as Nii, said, he together with the others suffering from the virus, were being given good food and drugs to boost their immune systems to fight against the virus.

“The nurses and doctors are taking very good care of us, we receive special care. They give us nice food to eat, most of our food contain lots of vegetables and in addition we are given vitamin supplements to help boost our immune system against the virus,” he said.

“Drugs are also given to us to regulate our temperatures when they are rising, there are drugs also available for worst case scenario instances,” he added.

Nii said doctors at the Ridge Hospital want to monitor his condition for three more days to conduct another test and ascertain if he is free of the virus or not.

Recorded cases of coronavirus in Ghana on Friday, March 20, 2020 rose to 16, with 12 of the cases being imported ones. The remaining four were locally contracted.