Government is set to give every district Assembly 100 Veronica Buckets in the state’s fight against spread of Coronavirus.

The move is part of a National Disinfection Exercise launched today, March 20, 2020 at the Ministry for Local Government and Rural Development Grounds.

Sector Minister Hajia Alima Mahama who made the revelation is currently liaising with markets in the Greater Accra Region for fumigation exercises, checks on hygiene as well as give away of four large dustbins and 10 Veronica Buckets per market.

“We will ensure that for every market we will give 10 veronica buckets, 10 jumbo tissues, one carton of liquid soup, four dustbins, 50 masks and two cartons of sanitisers.

For the bigger markets like Abgogbloshie, Kantamanto and Makola will get double the amount,” she disclosed.

Hajia Mahama, together with Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Cynthia Morrison and Minister for Special Development Initiative Hawa Koomson is charged to make the initiative see the light of day.

Furthermore, Hajia Alima hinted at a specialized committee set up by the Ministry to monitor effectiveness of the campaign as long as threat of the virus persists.