The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has conferred an honourary award to Ghanaian artiste, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, popularly known as Tic (Nee TicTac).

The award was in recognition of his contribution to the growth and development of the Ghana Music Industry.

Tic received a citation on which he was tagged a role model to students and other individuals in the country.

The award was bestowed on him at the Institution’s event dubbed Classic Awards, an initiative to award deserving students and pace-setters in Ghana.

Privileged to receive the award, Tic expressed sincere gratitude to UPSA for recognising his hard work and motivating him to soar higher.

The night also saw President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, also handed an award for his indisputable role since his election last year.