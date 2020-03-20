Most controversial BBNaija housemate, Tacha, has shared pictures of herself flying first class to the United Kingdom (UK) amidst coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old posted beautiful pictures of herself in the plane and captioned it – Up in the clouds.

Meanwhile, UK’s coronavirus outbreak is one of the fastest escalating epidemics in Europe, official statistics have revealed.

Some 676 people have been diagnosed with the virus, more than in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Austria and Denmark.

But Tacha, not looking perturbed about the outbreak, shared exciting photos and videos as she traveled to the UK.

Upon her arrival she shared some safety precautions to her fans so they don’t contract the novel coronavirus.