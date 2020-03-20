Latest wife in town, Fella Makafui, is overwhelmed with joy after her husband, Medikal, gifted her a brand new car to celebrate their marriage.

The joy of the AMG Benz gift has forced Fella to rush to Instagram to brag about how lucky she is to have married Medikal.

Describing Medikal as her soulmate, she prayed happiness should never leave their household and they will stay together until the end of time.

Her post read: Am [sic] the luckiest wife to have such a wonderful, appreciating, and sweetest husband.You keep surprising me😩😩i’m still in AWE …Thank you and I love you soo [sic] much !! God bless you. This Happiness will never leave our home..Forever we go Until the End of Time ❤️❤️💋 #SoulMate.

Some celebrities and well-wishers have flooded her page with congratulatory messages as they tapped into her blessing.

This is not the second time Fella Makafui, now Mrs Precious Frimpong has received a car from Medikal; the first was a 2018 Audi A8.