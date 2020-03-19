While the globe is ultimately fighting off the coronavirus pandemic, top celebrities around the world have been diagnosed with the viral illness.

Talk about film, television, and even sports, some of them have come out to announce that they have tested positive for the virus, scientifically named COVID-19, and entered self-isolation.

Here’s a list of stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have updated fans on their health status:

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks was diagnosed with coronavirus during a trip to Australia. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)

Tom Hanks, 63, one of America’s most iconic actors revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia to film a movie.

Since then, he’s offered fans several updates on his condition, assuring fans that he’s well taken care of and urging them to be diligent and proactive.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson entered self-isolation with husband Tom Hanks after testing positive for coronavirus. (Rick Rowell via Getty Images)

Rita Wilson, 63, the wife of Hanks, also fell ill with her hubby down under.

She seems to be in good spirits, however, as she shared her playlist that she’s been listening to while in quarantine, which includes Billy Idol’s ‘Dancing with Myself,’ the Bee Gees’ ‘Night Fever,’ MC Hammer’s ‘U Can’t Touch This’ and more.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba has tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms. (Reuters)

Idris Elba announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite being asymptomatic.

Since then, the 47-year-old actor has updated his fans, saying that he’s “feeling OK,” and urging followers to take care of themselves.

Kristofer Hivju

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for the virus. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura)

Known for his role in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Kristofer Hivju, 41, told the world about his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday.

In his Instagram post, he explained that he’s in “good health” and asked fans to “be careful, wash your hands” and maintain the proper distance between themselves and others.

MORE STORIES:

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko has been diagnosed with coronavirus. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

‘Quantum of Solace’ Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, recently announced that she tested positive to the novel virus.

The actress explained that she was denied a hospital bed because the facility was full amid the crisis.

Rachel Matthews

Rachel Matthews offered tips for those who suspect they have coronavirus. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Hollywood newcomer Rachel Matthews, 26, revealed that she’s among those suffering from coronavirus.

In an attempt to help others identify the virus, the ‘Frozen II’ actress shared a timeline of her symptoms, saying that things started with a “sore throat, fatigue and headache,” before having a fever, body aches and a “deep, dry cough.”

Rudy Gobert & Donovan Mitchell

These two NBA players on the Utah Jazz team have tested positive for coronavirus. Rudy Gobert caused some controversy when he was caught jokingly touching microphones at a press conference before knowing he had the virus. Rudy apologised on social media for endangering people.

Donovan said of Rudy’s behavior, “It took a while for me to cool off.” Like Idris Elba, he isn’t showing any symptoms despite testing positive. The NBA has suspended the rest of the season. Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood is reportedly the third NBA player to test positive for the virus.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Several political figures around the world have tested positive, including United Kingdom (UK) Health Minister Nadine Dorries and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. But arguably the most famous name in politics to have contracted the virus is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Both Trudeaus are reportedly isolating themselves for 14 days. Sophie started feeling symptoms after a speaking engagement in the UK. Prime Minister Trudeau reportedly has no symptoms, and will not be tested.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the coronavirus, ESPN confirmed Tuesday.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic, adding that he is feeling fine and not showing any symptoms. “We’re going to get through this.”

The Nets did not identify any player and said Tuesday that of the four players, only one is exhibiting symptoms. All four are isolated and undergoing medical care from team physicians, the Nets said in a statement.