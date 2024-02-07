The manager of Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, has revealed that, they paid more than GH₵70,000 to the National Sports Authority (NSA) to secure the Accra Sports Stadium for his 5th Dimension Concert on December 22, 2023.

This is contrary to the account rendered by the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Peter Twumasi to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The NSA boss claimed Stonebwoy paid GH₵70,000.

But in an interview on Hitz FM, Chief Abiola said the amount that was quoted was incorrect.

“I was delegated by Stonebwoy to lead the negotiations and payment of the stadium. I can also tell you for a fact that yes we paid more than GH₵70,000 for the stadium” he stated.

This disclosure by Chief Abiola comes after Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George paid GH₵169,000 and not GH₵70,000 as the NSA boss claimed.

Meanwhile, the NSA is yet to set the records straight on the allegations by Sam George.

