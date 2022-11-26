Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste, performer, and songwriter, Bernice Ansah of Gbenze Gbenze fame, has announced that this year’s event will take place on Friday, December 2 at the Strong Tower Chapel International (Ofankor Barrier Spot M), near Zen Filling Station in Accra.

Themed “Hour of Divine Intervention”, the event is being organized by Bernice Ansah Ministries to bring gospel artistes and music lovers on one platform to thank God for the mercies and kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

Bernice Ansah, who is the headline artiste, is expected to lead a night of praise, powerful music and a ministration concert.

It will be streamed live on all social media platforms.

The much-hype concert will witness live musical performances from some selected gospel act such as ASP Kofi Sarpong, Abena Serwa Ophelia, Selina Boateng, Clinton Brown, Adom Edmond, Oheneba Clement, Pastor Dzifa, Kessiwa Kessy and a host of others.

The performing artistes billed for the event will be supported by CAC Mass Choir, Strong Tower Chapel International Choir, among others.

Prominent religious leaders have been invited to grace the event such Elder Seth Ackam, Rev. Dr. Hayford Adjei, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Bishop P.K. Sackey, Rev. Dr. Paul K. Vitashie and a few others.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama have also been invited to grace the event. Some political figures are also expected to attend the event.

Bernice, who is known for songs such as ‘Gbenze Gbenze’, ‘Immigration Na Ye Tight’ and ‘You Deserve All The Glory’, promised that gospel music lovers who will grace this year’s event will be treated to some good and danceable songs.

She however encouraged patrons to attend the concert in their numbers because the night holds unlimited blessings for them.