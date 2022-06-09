Celebrated gospel musician and police officer, Chief Superintendent Kofi Sarpong, has been promoted.

The musician, who has risen through the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service, is now an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

His journey began after his enlistment at the Ghana Police Depot in Koforidua.

He took to his Instagram page to share the news with fans and followers as he expresses his heartfelt gratitude to God.

He wrote: The God we serve never fails us, He makes all things beautiful, thank u God for this promotion and a new journey in my life I AM ACP KOFI SARPONG stay safe for Ghana.