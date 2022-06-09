Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is fighting off claims that, he is against the building of the National Cathedral.

According to him, all he is seeking to do is to ensure accountability by raising fundamental issues to protect the state coffers.

Some have opposed the crusade waged by the North Tongu legislator against the release of unbudgeted funds for the project.

He said government has released a colossal amount including GH¢32 million to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Limited in 2021, an allegation government has justified.

Mr Ablakwa described the transfer of funds by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as a “grave constitutional violation.”

He has since called for the Finance Minister to be sacked for acting contrary to the 1992 Constitution.

But he has been lampooned on social media for creating unnecessary controversy about the building of a temple of God.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Ablakwa said he is not an “Anti-Christ” as people want it to seem.

He maintained that, seeking accountability as a Christian and a Ghanaian is a step in the right direction.

As a former Vice President of the Scripture Union in Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, he will be the last person to oppose such a project.

“We are all Christians and I believe God reigns in the affairs of men so I will never oppose the building of temple of God but we must fear God and make sure funds are not diverted,” the North Tongu MP stressed.

Mr Ablakwa feared if things are not transparent, the National Cathedral will be a “curse more than a blessing”.