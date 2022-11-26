A firebrand New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicator, Amos Mensah, has beaten retreat on his threat to ensure the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East Constituency, Francisca Oteng Mensah, loses her seat.

According to Mr Mensah, when his attention was drawn to the news item about the threat, which has since gone viral, he called the journalist who wrote the story and instructed him to retract and apologise to the MP for the misleading publication and the damage caused the MP.

In the said report, Mr Mensah was reported to have criticised Madam Oteng Mensah for not showing any interest in the development and welfare of the constituency and her constituents.

In an interview with a Tarkwa-based journalist on issues of social and infrastructural projects in Kwabre East, Mr Mensah was alleged to have pointed out that the continuous poor performance of the current MP had made the NPP unpopular in the Kwabre East Constituency, making the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to gain grounds in the area.

“Since Madam Francisca Oteng Mensah was elected the MP to represent us in Parliament, for the past six to seven years now, the Kwabre East constituency has been lagging behind in development. We lack social amenities such as roads, water, sanitation, electricity, health and educational facilities.”

Mr Mensah, who is also a serial caller in the Ashanti Region, stressed during the said interview that the MP was sleeping on the job, adding that perhaps the time was ripe for her to be changed.

But when Soirrenews.com reached out to Mr Mensah, he flatly denied attacking the integrity of the MP as well as making those statements.

He clarified that he told the journalist that social and infrastructure intervention projects in the Kwabre constituency were going on at a snail’s pace.

But, according to him, he never criticised the female MP for not doing well to push for the completion of development projects and programmes in the constituency.

However, evidence available to this online portal exposes Mr Mensah as being responsible for those statements against the MP.

Reacting to the story in an interview with Soireenews.com, the hard-working female MP rubbished the statements made by Mr Mensah.

She pointed out that she has been working hard to improve social and infrastructure intervention projects and programmes in her constituency.

She said a lot of roads have been awarded to contractors and that new road projects were currently ongoing.

She disclosed that she donated five taxi cabs to five of each zone within the constituency in fulfillment of a campaign promise ahead of her election as the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP.

She noted that the existing Kwabre East constituency committee would use the profits generated from the taxi cabs to improve the welfare of the constituents.

On the issue of the construction of the NPP office in Kwabre East, the MP stated that when he was elected the MP, she realised that the party did not have a proper office to carry out the administrative affairs of the party.

In this sense, she indicated that she demonstrated her commitment to allocate money from her own coffers to start the construction of a storey building to be used as the NPP office in Kwabre East.