Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor has said having a partner as a manager, particularly for female artistes is the best.

During an interview on TV3, she spoke about her own experience, explaining that having her husband as her manager is “the best thing” that happened to her.

She recounted their journey, starting from scratch and learning together.

“I think, from my experience, it’s the best thing to ever happen to a female artiste. It’s the best thing that can happen to you. My husband and I started from scratch, he was a businessman who was into imports and exports and then he came into music [doing it on a full-time basis].”

Celestine said working together has not only strengthened their relationship but also added enjoyment to their travels and performances, both within Ghana and abroad.

“We can go like a month back to back on the road. Which husband will be staying at home for you? It will be really difficult if you are not on the field with your husband. It’s all part of the fun. It’s even better because we travel together. So we get to enjoy the other things.”

However, she cautioned that there must be mutual interest in music between the couple for such a collaboration to work effectively.

“You need to find out if your partner is, first of all, interested in doing it. If your partner is interested, even if that interest is just 10 or 20 per cent, I think you are good to go. You just need to consult, get information on what the job really entails, and then learn on the job.”

