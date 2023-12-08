Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor says Ghanaian pastors support Nigerian musicians more than their own.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, on Hitz FM, she said Nigerian musicians are paid better than Ghanaian gospel musicians for their performances during church events held in Ghana.

The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker noted that, while Nigerian artistes are paid as high as $10,000, their Ghanaian counterparts even struggle to get ₵10,000 for shows.

“We have our big pastors, I don’t want to mention names but you can see a whole Ghanaian church line up only strictly Nigerian artistes and in the case where they put a Nigerian and Ghanaian together, they pay Nigerians way better. If the Nigerian is taking $10,000, you will struggle to earn ₵10,000,” Celestine Donkor told the host, DJ Slim, on Thursday.

She argued that, artistes from both Ghana and Nigeria pay in dollars to promote their music on YouTube but Nigerian artistes enjoy an advantage because they receive better pay at events.

“I have been on plenty programmes where Nigerians are on and we know how much they are paid and we (Ghanaian gospel singers) are paid very low,” she added.

